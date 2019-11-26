Programming C# 8.0
Build Cloud, Web, and Desktop Applications
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: December 2019
Pages: 800
C# is undeniably one of the most versatile programming languages available to engineers today. With this comprehensive guide, you’ll learn just how powerful the combination of C# and .NET can be. Author Ian Griffiths guides you through C# 8.0 fundamentals and techniques for building cloud, web, and desktop applications.
Designed for experienced programmers, this book provides many code examples to help you work with the nuts and bolts of C#, such as generics, LINQ, and asynchronous programming features. You’ll get up to speed on .NET Core and the latest C# 8.0 additions, including asynchronous streams, nullable references, pattern matching, default interface implementation, ranges and new indexing syntax, and changes in the .NET tool chain.
- Discover how C# supports fundamental coding features, such as classes, other custom types, collections, and error handling
- Learn how to write high-performance memory-efficient code with .NET Core’s Span and Memory types
- Query and process diverse data sources, such as in-memory object models, databases, data streams, and XML documents with LINQ
- Use .NET’s multithreading features to exploit your computer’s parallel processing capabilities
- Learn how asynchronous language features can help improve application responsiveness and scalability