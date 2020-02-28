Architecting for Scale, 2nd Edition
How to Maintain High Availability and Manage Risk in the Cloud
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: March 2020
Pages: 268
Every day, companies struggle to scale critical applications. As traffic volume and data demands increase, these applications become more complicated and brittle, exposing risks and compromising availability. With the popularity of software as a service, scaling has never been more important.
Updated with an expanded focus on modern architecture paradigms such as microservices and cloud computing, this practical guide provides techniques for building systems that can handle huge quantities of traffic, data, and demand—without affecting the quality your customers expect. Architects, managers, and directors in engineering and operations organizations will learn how to build applications at scale that run more smoothly and reliably to meet the needs of customers.
- Learn how scaling affects the availability of your services, why that matters, and how to improve it
- Dive into a modern service-based application architecture that ensures high availability and reduces the effects of service failures
- Explore the Single Team Owned Service Architecture paradigm (STOSA)—a model for scaling your development organization in tandem with your application
- Understand, measure, and mitigate risk in your systems
- Use the cloud to build highly scalable applications