Python for DevOps
Learn Ruthlessly Effective Automation
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: August 2019
Pages: 480
Much has changed in technology over the past decade. Data is hot, the cloud is ubiquitous, and many organizations need some form of automation. Throughout all these transformations, Python has become one of the most popular languages in the world. This practical guide shows you how to use Python for everyday Linux systems administration tasks with today’s most useful DevOps tools, including Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform.
Learning how to interact and automate with Linux is an essential skill for millions of professionals. Python makes it much easier. With this book, you’ll learn how to develop software and solve problems using containers, as well as how to monitor, instrument, load-test, and operationalize your software. If you’re looking for effective ways to "get stuff done" in Python, this is your guide.
- Automate several tasks using Python
- Work more efficiently by using a smaller subset of the language
- Use continuous integration systems to increase software quality
- Mix shell and Python commands to solve problems