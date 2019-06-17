Unblocked
How Blockchains Will Change Your Business (and What to Do About It)
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: June 2019
Pages: 276
Remember the dawn of the internet or the advent of mobile computing and social media? Yet another digital revolution is now underway. Like its predecessors, blockchains are about to transform the way we live, work, and play, while disrupting entrenched industries and shattering conventional business models.
This practical guide takes you past the hype to show you exactly what blockchains do and how they’re poised to change our world. Author Alison McCauley explains how blockchains provide an open, distributed ledger for recording transactions in a verifiable and permanent way. You will learn how this technology provides an abundance of opportunity for those who know how to leverage blockchains to address privacy risks, hacks, data misuse, and fraud.
Unblocked explains:
- Why ignoring this technology exposes you to competitive disruption
- What this new technology revolution embraces—no technical background required
- How to prepare your organization to respond to the coming shift