Full Stack Serverless
Modern Application Development with React, AWS, and GraphQL
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2019
Pages: 250
With a new generation of services and frameworks, frontend and mobile developers can use their existing skill set to build full stack applications by leveraging the cloud. Developers can build robust applications with production-ready features such as authentication, APIs, data layers, machine learning, chatbots, and AR scenes more easily than ever by taking advantage of these new serverless and cloud technologies. This practical guide explains how.
Nader Dabit, developer advocate at Amazon Web Services, shows developers how to build full stack applications using React, AWS, GraphQL, and the Amplify Framework. You’ll learn how to create and incorporate services into your client applications while exploring general best practices, deployment strategies, continuous integration and delivery, and rich media management along the way.
- Learn how to build applications that solve real problems
- Understand what is (and isn’t) possible when using these technologies
- Examine how authentication works—and learn the difference between authentication and authorization
- Discover how serverless functions work and why they’re important
- Use GraphQL in your application—and learn why it’s important
- Learn how to build full stack applications on AWS