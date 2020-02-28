Software Engineering at Google
Lessons Learned from Programming Over Time
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: March 2020
Pages: 602
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Today, software engineers need to know not only how to program effectively but also how to develop proper engineering practices to make their codebase sustainable and healthy. This book emphasizes this difference between programming and software engineering.
How can software engineers manage a living codebase that evolves and responds to changing requirements and demands over the length of its life? Based on their experience at Google, software engineers Titus Winters and Hyrum Wright, along with technical writer Tom Manshreck, present a candid and insightful look at how some of the world’s leading practitioners construct and maintain software. This book covers Google’s unique engineering culture, processes, and tools and how these aspects contribute to the effectiveness of an engineering organization.
You’ll explore three fundamental principles that software organizations should keep in mind when designing, architecting, writing, and maintaining code:
- How time affects the sustainability of software and how to make your code resilient over time
- How scale affects the viability of software practices within an engineering organization
- What trade-offs a typical engineer needs to make when evaluating design and development decisions