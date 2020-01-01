Learning Dapr
Building Distributed Cloud Native Applications
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2020
Pages: 200
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Get the authoritative guide on Dapr, the new distributed programming model that works with existing and new programming languages alike. Written by the model’s creators, this introduction shows you how Dapr not only unifies stateless, stateful, and actor programming models but also runs everywhere—in the cloud or on the edge.
Authors Haishi Bai and Yaron Schneider with Microsoft’s Azure CTO team explain that with Dapr you don’t need to include any SDKs or libraries in your user code. Instead, you automatically get flexible binding, state management, actor pattern, pub-sub, reliable messaging, and many more features. This book shows developers, architects, CIOs, students, and computing enthusiasts how to get started with Dapr.