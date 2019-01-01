Programming iOS 13
Dive Deep into Views, View Controllers, and Frameworks
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: September 2019
Pages: 1000
If you’re grounded in the basics of Swift, Xcode, and the Cocoa framework, this book provides a structured explanation of all essential real-world iOS app components. Through deep exploration and copious code examples, you’ll learn how to create views, manipulate view controllers, and add features from iOS frameworks.
- Create, arrange, draw, layer, and animate views that respond to touch
- Use view controllers to manage multiple screens of interface
- Master interface classes for scroll views, table views, text, popovers, split views, web views, and controls
- Dive into frameworks for sound, video, maps, and sensors
- Access user libraries: music, photos, contacts, and calendar
- Explore additional topics, including files, networking, and threads