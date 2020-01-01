Distributed Node.js
Building Enterprise-Ready Backend Services
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2020
Pages: 350
Node.js is used by many companies for building performant backend services without sacrificing developer efficiency. Thanks to its approachable API and familiar syntax, Node.js is loved by engineers and used by startups and Fortune 500s alike. Backed by the world's largest package repository, its enterprise foothold is only expected to grow.
In this hands-on guide, author Thomas Hunter II proves that Node.js is just as capable as traditional enterprise platforms for building services that are observable, scalable, and resilient. Intermediate to advanced Node.js developers will find themselves integrating application code with a breadth of tooling from each layer of a modern service stack.
- Learn why running redundant copies of the same Node.js service is necessary
- Know which protocol to choose, depending on the situation
- Fine-tune your application containers for use in production
- Track down errors in a distributed setting to determine which service is at fault
- Simplify app code and increase performance by offloading work to a reverse proxy
- Build dashboards to monitor service health and throughput
- Find out why so many different tools are required when operating in an enterprise environment