The Software Architect Elevator
Redefining the Architect's Role in the Digital Enterprise
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2020
Pages: 366
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
As the digital economy changes the rules of the game for enterprises, the role of software and IT architects is also transforming. Rather than focus on technical decisions alone, architects and senior technologists need to combine organizational and technical knowledge to effect change in their company’s structure and processes. To accomplish that, they need to connect the IT engine room to the penthouse, where the business strategy is defined.
In this guide, author Gregor Hohpe shares real-world advice and hard-learned lessons from actual IT transformations. His anecdotes help architects, senior developers, and other IT professionals prepare for a more complex but rewarding role in the enterprise.
This book is ideal for:
- Software architects and senior developers looking to shape the company’s technology direction or assist in an organizational transformation
- Enterprise architects and senior technologists searching for practical advice on how to navigate technical and organizational topics
- CTOs and senior technical architects who are devising an IT strategy that impacts the way the organization works
- IT managers who want to learn what’s worked and what hasn’t in large-scale transformation