Quarkus Cookbook
Kubernetes-Optimized Java Solutions
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2020
Pages: 375
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Optimized for Kubernetes, Quarkus is designed to help you create Java applications that are cloud first, container native, and serverless capable. With this cookbook, authors Alex Soto Bueno and Jason Porter from Red Hat provide detailed solutions for installing, interacting with, and using Quarkus in the development and production of microservices.
The recipes in this book show mid-level to senior developers familiar with Java enterprise application development how to get started with Quarkus quickly. You’ll become familiar with how Quarkus works within the wider Java ecosystem and discover ways to adapt this framework to your particular needs. Each standalone chapter features recipes written in O’Reilly’s popular problem-solution-discussion format.
You’ll learn how to:
- Shorten the development cycle by enabling live reloading in dev mode
- Connect to and communicate with Kafka
- Develop with the Reactive programming model
- Simplify persistence with Panache
- Easily add fault tolerance to your services
- Gather metrics for a deployed application
- Build your application as a Kubernetes-ready container
- Utilize Spring knowledge
- Ease development with OpenAPI
- Enable security in your services
- Test a native Quarkus application