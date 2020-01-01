AI-First Healthcare
AI Applications in the Business and Clinical Management of Health
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2020
Pages: 250
Read on O'Reilly Online Learning with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything with O'Reilly Online Learning. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
AI is poised to transform every aspect of healthcare, including the way we manage personal health from customer experience and clinical care to healthcare cost reductions. This practical book is one of the first to describe present and future use cases where AI can help solve pernicious healthcare problems.
Kerrie Holley and Siupo Becker provide guidance to help informatics and healthcare leadership create AI strategy and implementation plans for healthcare. With this book, business stakeholders and practitioners will be able to build knowledge, a road map, and the confidence to support AI in their organizations—without getting into the weeds of algorithms or open source frameworks.
Cowritten by an AI technologist and a medical doctor who leverages AI to solve healthcare’s most difficult challenges, this book covers:
- The myths and realities of AI, now and in the future
- Human-centered AI: what it is and how to make it possible
- How to use various AI technologies to go beyond precision medicine
- Delivering patient care using the IoT and ambient computing with AI
- How AI can help reduce waste in healthcare
- AI strategy and identifying high-priority AI applications