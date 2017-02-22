Mobile Sensors and Context-Aware Computing is a useful guide that explains how hardware, software, sensors, and operating systems converge to create a new generation of context-aware mobile applications. This cohesive guide to the mobile computing landscape demonstrates innovative mobile and sensor solutions for platforms that deliver enhanced, personalized user experiences, with examples including the fast-growing domains of mobile health and vehicular networking.

Users will learn how the convergence of mobile and sensors facilitates cyber-physical systems and the Internet of Things, and how applications which directly interact with the physical world are becoming more and more compatible. The authors cover both the platform components and key issues of security, privacy, power management, and wireless interaction with other systems.