Continuing a tradition of excellent training on open source tools, Penetration Tester’s Open Source Toolkit, Fourth Edition is a great reference to the open source tools available today and teaches you how to use them by demonstrating them in real-world examples. This book expands upon existing documentation so that a professional can get the most accurate and in-depth test results possible. Real-life scenarios are a major focus so that the reader knows which tool to use and how to use it for a variety of situations. This updated edition covers the latest technologies and attack vectors, including industry specific case studies and complete laboratory setup.

Great commercial penetration testing tools can be very expensive and sometimes hard to use or of questionable accuracy. This book helps solve both of these problems. The open source, no-cost penetration testing tools presented work as well or better than commercial tools and can be modified by the user for each situation if needed. Many tools, even ones that cost thousands of dollars, do not come with any type of instruction on how and in which situations the penetration tester can best use them. Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkil, Fourth Edition bridges this gap providing the critical information that you need.