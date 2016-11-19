Universal UX Design: Building Multicultural User Experience provides an ideal guide as multicultural UX continues to emerge as a transdisciplinary field that, in addition to the traditional UI and corporate strategy concerns, includes socio/cultural and neurocognitive concerns that constitute one of the first steps in a truly global product strategy.

In short, multicultural UX is no longer a nice-to-have in your overall UX strategy, it is now a must-have. This practical guide teaches readers about international concerns on the development of a uniquely branded, yet culturally appealing, software end-product. With hands-on examples throughout, readers will learn how to accurately predict user behavior, optimize layout and text elements, and integrate persuasive design in layout, as well as how to determine which strategies to communicate image and content more effectively, while demystifying the psychological and sociopolitical factors associated with culture.

The book reviews the essentials of cognitive UI perception and how they are affected by socio-cultural conditioning, as well as how different cultural bias and expectations can work in UX design.