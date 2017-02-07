We all need to think more like entrepreneurs. Seeking and seizing opportunities, boldly taking risks, quickly changing course—achieving success today requires the kind of action-first, fake-it-‘til-you-make-it ethos celebrated in the tech industry.

This formula is not typically a female one. Women tend to be cautious. We overthink our next moves, become paralyzed by fear, and simply don’t act. We might be safer . . . but we’re also stuck.

But, what if women embraced the startup model? What if we had the confidence to take chances, even if we knew we may fail fabulously? What if instead of agonizing over which step to take, we leapt forward quickly? Fearless and Free empowers women, showing us how we can all use lessons from Silicon Valley to pivot in our careers—and unlock a world of possibilities.

Author Wendy Sachs talked to a wide range of women who faced down fears, roadblocks, and failures…to reinvent themselves. Spanning industries and ages—from media maven Jill Abramson to Aminatou Sow of the Tech LadyMafia—the book weaves their insights and experiences together with current research and actionable advice. You’ll learn how to: