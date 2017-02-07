Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
How Smart Women Pivot--and Relaunch Their Careers
Fearless and Free
How Smart Women Pivot--and Relaunch Their Careers
By Wendy Sachs
Publisher: AMACOM
Final Release Date: February 2017
Pages: 240

We all need to think more like entrepreneurs. Seeking and seizing opportunities, boldly taking risks, quickly changing course—achieving success today requires the kind of action-first, fake-it-‘til-you-make-it ethos celebrated in the tech industry.

This formula is not typically a female one. Women tend to be cautious. We overthink our next moves, become paralyzed by fear, and simply don’t act. We might be safer . . . but we’re also stuck.

But, what if women embraced the startup model? What if we had the confidence to take chances, even if we knew we may fail fabulously? What if instead of agonizing over which step to take, we leapt forward quickly? Fearless and Free empowers women, showing us how we can all use lessons from Silicon Valley to pivot in our careers—and unlock a world of possibilities.

Author Wendy Sachs talked to a wide range of women who faced down fears, roadblocks, and failures…to reinvent themselves. Spanning industries and ages—from media maven Jill Abramson to Aminatou Sow of the Tech LadyMafia—the book weaves their insights and experiences together with current research and actionable advice. You’ll learn how to:

    • Capitalize on your skills and expand them
    • Grow comfortable with being uncomfortable
    • Sell your story
    • Engineer serendipity
    • Nurture your network
    • Shake off setbacks
    • Brand yourself—without bragging
    • Build momentum
    • Compete with digital natives
    • And more

    Being disciplined is no match for being disruptive. Whether you want out of a shrinking industry or into a business of your own creation, Fearless and Free helps you dream big—and act now.

Product Details
Customer Reviews

1.0

(based on 1 review)

2/15/2017
 
1.0

Political Garbage

By TR2

from San Diego

About Me Sys Admin, System Engineer

Verified Reviewer

Pros

  • None

Cons

  • Political Rhetoric

Best Uses

  • Fireplace Starter

Comments about oreilly Fearless and Free:

Wow, what a horrible book. It is full of political rhetoric. It mentions Hillary Clinton 59 times. It even goes as far as to reference and quote the foul mouthed comedy Amy Schumer. Guess these are her heroes. A corrupted politician that should be in jail for her crimes and a bad comedian. Sorry but this is a horrible book. Shocked at the content of this book. The author doesn't even stand on her own but instead use's two immoral people as her role models.

Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

Was this review helpful? Yes / No

 - You may also flag this review

