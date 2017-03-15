Jump Start JavaScript Data Structures

JavaScript applications are becoming ever more complex. With Node.js, JavaScript is no longer limited to client-side development, while even on the front-end, applications increasingly need to scale and be performant. This book covers algorithms and advanced data structures that you can add to your toolbox in order to solve tricky development problems and to make applications that really fly.

We will introduce several useful data structures, including Graphs, Spatial Queries, and Adaptive Sorting. The emphasis here is not on abstract computer science theory; each of the data structures described has a number of practical applications to solve real-world problems.

Data structures covered include: