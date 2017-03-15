Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Jump Start JavaScript Data Structures
By Marcello La Rocca
Publisher: SitePoint
Final Release Date: March 2017 (est.)
Pages: 150

JavaScript applications are becoming ever more complex. With Node.js, JavaScript is no longer limited to client-side development, while even on the front-end, applications increasingly need to scale and be performant. This book covers algorithms and advanced data structures that you can add to your toolbox in order to solve tricky development problems and to make applications that really fly.

We will introduce several useful data structures, including Graphs, Spatial Queries, and Adaptive Sorting. The emphasis here is not on abstract computer science theory; each of the data structures described has a number of practical applications to solve real-world problems.

Data structures covered include:

  • Bloom filters
  • Trie, Patricia Trees
  • Spatial Queries: Kd-tree, R-Tree, SS-Tree
  • Graphs: Connected Components, Minimum Distance, Maximum Flow
  • Adaptive Sorting
  • And more
