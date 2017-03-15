JavaScript applications are becoming ever more complex. With Node.js, JavaScript is no longer limited to client-side development, while even on the front-end, applications increasingly need to scale and be performant. This book covers algorithms and advanced data structures that you can add to your toolbox in order to solve tricky development problems and to make applications that really fly.
We will introduce several useful data structures, including Graphs, Spatial Queries, and Adaptive Sorting. The emphasis here is not on abstract computer science theory; each of the data structures described has a number of practical applications to solve real-world problems.
Data structures covered include:
Bloom filters
Trie, Patricia Trees
Spatial Queries: Kd-tree, R-Tree, SS-Tree
Graphs: Connected Components, Minimum Distance, Maximum Flow
Adaptive Sorting
And more
Title:
Jump Start JavaScript Data Structures
By:
Marcello La Rocca
Publisher:
SitePoint
Formats:
Print
Print:
March 2017 (est.)
Pages:
150 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-0-9943470-4-6
| ISBN 10:
0-9943470-4-9
Marcello La Rocca
Marcello is a full stack engineer with a passion for Algorithms and Machine Learning, and a soft spot for Python and JavaScript. He loves coding as much as learning, and enjoys trying new languages and patterns.