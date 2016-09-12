A recent study found that on average, designing a form to have a great user experience almost doubled the rate of successful first-time completions. For example, Ebay made an additional $USD 500 million annually from redesigning just the button on one of their mobile form screens.
More conversions, fewer dissatisfied users, better return on investment. Can you afford not to improve your forms' user experiences?
This book will walk you through every part of designing a great forms user experience. From the words, to how the form looks, and on to interactivity, you'll learn how to design a web form that works beautifully on mobiles, laptops and desktops. Filled with practical and engaging insights, and plenty of real-world examples, both good and bad.
You'll learn answers to common queries like:
Where should field labels go?
What makes a question easy to understand?
How do you design forms to work on small screens?
How does touch impact on form design?
How long can a form be?
What look and feel should the form have: skeumorphic, flat, or something else?
What's best practice for error messaging?
Title:
Designing UX: Forms
By:
Jessica Enders
Publisher:
SitePoint
Formats:
Print
Ebook
Safari Books Online
Print:
September 2016
Ebook:
September 2016
Pages:
276
Print ISBN:
978-0-9943470-5-3
| ISBN 10:
0-9943470-5-7
Ebook ISBN:
978-0-9953826-0-2
| ISBN 10:
0-9953826-0-3
Jessica Enders
Jessica Enders has suffered from a life long condition known as a love of designing forms and other transactional interfaces. She is attempting to minimise the adverse symptoms by running her own form design business, Formulate Information Design.