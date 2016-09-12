Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Create Forms That Don't Drive Your Users Crazy
Larger Cover
Designing UX: Forms
Create Forms That Don't Drive Your Users Crazy
By Jessica Enders
Publisher: SitePoint
Final Release Date: September 2016
Pages: 276

A recent study found that on average, designing a form to have a great user experience almost doubled the rate of successful first-time completions. For example, Ebay made an additional $USD 500 million annually from redesigning just the button on one of their mobile form screens.

More conversions, fewer dissatisfied users, better return on investment. Can you afford not to improve your forms' user experiences?

This book will walk you through every part of designing a great forms user experience. From the words, to how the form looks, and on to interactivity, you'll learn how to design a web form that works beautifully on mobiles, laptops and desktops. Filled with practical and engaging insights, and plenty of real-world examples, both good and bad.

You'll learn answers to common queries like:

  • Where should field labels go?
  • What makes a question easy to understand?
  • How do you design forms to work on small screens?
  • How does touch impact on form design?
  • How long can a form be?
  • What look and feel should the form have: skeumorphic, flat, or something else?
  • What's best practice for error messaging?
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $24.00
Formats:  ePub, Mobi, PDF
Print & Ebook:  $38.44
Print:  $34.95
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 