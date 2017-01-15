Good UX is based on evidence; qualitative evidence, such as user testing and field research, can only get you so far. What you need is quantitative evidence: analytics. This book will show you, step-by-step, how you can use website and app analytics data to inform design choices and definitively improve uset experience.
Offering practical guidelines, with plenty of detailed examples, this book covers:
Why you need to gather analytics data for your UX projects
Getting set up with analytics tools
Analyzing data
How to find problems in your analytics
Use analytics to aid user research
Measure and report on outcomes
Title:
Researching UX: Analytics
By:
Luke Hay
Publisher:
SitePoint
Formats:
Print
Print:
January 2017 (est.)
Pages:
150 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-0-9943470-7-7
| ISBN 10:
0-9943470-7-3
Luke Hay
Luke Hay is a UX Consultant with over 15 years industry experience in all forms of website management. He holds a Google Analytics individual qualification and has a user-centric analytical approach to design and development.