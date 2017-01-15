Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Understanding Is the Heart of Great UX
Larger Cover
Researching UX: Analytics
Understanding Is the Heart of Great UX
By Luke Hay
Publisher: SitePoint
Final Release Date: January 2017 (est.)
Pages: 150

Good UX is based on evidence; qualitative evidence, such as user testing and field research, can only get you so far. What you need is quantitative evidence: analytics. This book will show you, step-by-step, how you can use website and app analytics data to inform design choices and definitively improve uset experience.

Offering practical guidelines, with plenty of detailed examples, this book covers:

  • Why you need to gather analytics data for your UX projects
  • Getting set up with analytics tools
  • Analyzing data
  • How to find problems in your analytics
  • Use analytics to aid user research
  • Measure and report on outcomes
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Pre-Order  Print:  $34.95
January 2017 (est.)
 