Designing UX: Prototyping
By Ben Coleman, Dan Goodwin
Publisher: SitePoint
Final Release Date: January 2017 (est.)
Pages: 150

It's well known that identifying and fixing problems in design is easier and cheaper if it can be done earlier in the process of design and build. That's because as the fidelity of the project we're working on increases, the effort involved in making changes increases. If we can test out early ideas to see if they work, in small chunks, then we can identify whether those ideas are going to work. To do this, we need to build prototypes.

With easy-to-follow, practical advice, this book will show you how to use a number of different prototyping techniques to improve UX. It covers:

  • The prototyping process
  • Paper prototyping
  • Interactive wireframing tools, such as Balsamiq and Axure
  • Dedicated prototyping tools, including Marvel, Invision, and Adobe XD
  • HTML prototypes
  • How to use prototypes in your project workflow
