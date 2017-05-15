Get a Jump Start on the up and coming UX design and prototyping power tool, Experience Design!
Experience Design CC (also known as XD) is a brand new design tool from Adobe. With a clean, uncluttered UI and a raft of powerful features--such as live preview, Repeat Grids, artboards, symbols and collaboration tools--XD is designed from the ground up to streamline the UX design process. It makes creating interactive, sharable prototypes a snap!
This book provides a rapid and practical introduction to using Adobe XD for UX design and prototyping. You'll:
Get to grips with XD's clean UI and efficient keyboard shortcuts
Use XD' powerful tools, such as repeat grid and symbols, to rapidly create wireframes and prototypes
Create interactive prototypes with ease
Collaborate with stakeholders using built-in sharing and feedback tools
And more!
Title:
Jump Start Adobe Experience Design CC
By:
Daniel Schwarz
Publisher:
SitePoint
Formats:
Print
Print:
May 2017 (est.)
Pages:
150 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-0-9953826-1-9
| ISBN 10:
0-9953826-1-1
Daniel Schwarz
Daniel Schwarz is a full-time design writer and digital nomad, originally from London. He's the founder of Airwalk Studios, a company that recently switched their interests from freelance design to content creation. Now they're working on writing books and magazines for design enthusiasts.