Jump Start Adobe Experience Design CC
By Daniel Schwarz
Publisher: SitePoint
Final Release Date: May 2017 (est.)
Pages: 150

Get a Jump Start on the up and coming UX design and prototyping power tool, Experience Design!

Experience Design CC (also known as XD) is a brand new design tool from Adobe. With a clean, uncluttered UI and a raft of powerful features--such as live preview, Repeat Grids, artboards, symbols and collaboration tools--XD is designed from the ground up to streamline the UX design process. It makes creating interactive, sharable prototypes a snap!

This book provides a rapid and practical introduction to using Adobe XD for UX design and prototyping. You'll:

  • Get to grips with XD's clean UI and efficient keyboard shortcuts
  • Use XD' powerful tools, such as repeat grid and symbols, to rapidly create wireframes and prototypes
  • Create interactive prototypes with ease
  • Collaborate with stakeholders using built-in sharing and feedback tools
  • And more!
