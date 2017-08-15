Larger Cover JavaScript: Novice to Ninja, 2nd Edition By Publisher: SitePoint Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.) Pages: 500 JavaScript is a must-have skill for all web developers. JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is a fun, practical, and comprehensive guide to the modern usage of this deceptively powerful language. Comprehensively updated to cover ECMAScript 6 and modern JavaScript development, the second edition of this step-by-step introduction to coding in JavaScript will show you how to to solve real-world problems, design eye-catching animations, build smarter forms, and develop richer applications. Learn the basics of JavaScript programming: functions, methods, properties, loops and logic

Use events to track user interactions

Build smarter web forms that improve the user experience

Work with the document object model (DOM) and Ajax to dynamicall update your pages

Add functionality to your apps using HTML5's powerful APIs

Use Test Driven Development methodology to write more robust code

Build a complete, working JavaScript quiz app from scratch Title: JavaScript: Novice to Ninja, 2nd Edition By: Darren Jones Publisher: SitePoint Formats: Print Print: Pages: 500 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-0-9953826-2-6 | ISBN 10: 0-9953826-2-X