Larger Cover
JavaScript: Novice to Ninja, 2nd Edition
By Darren Jones
Publisher: SitePoint
Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.)
Pages: 500

JavaScript is a must-have skill for all web developers. JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is a fun, practical, and comprehensive guide to the modern usage of this deceptively powerful language. Comprehensively updated to cover ECMAScript 6 and modern JavaScript development, the second edition of this step-by-step introduction to coding in JavaScript will show you how to to solve real-world problems, design eye-catching animations, build smarter forms, and develop richer applications.

  • Learn the basics of JavaScript programming: functions, methods, properties, loops and logic
  • Use events to track user interactions
  • Build smarter web forms that improve the user experience
  • Work with the document object model (DOM) and Ajax to dynamicall update your pages
  • Add functionality to your apps using HTML5's powerful APIs
  • Use Test Driven Development methodology to write more robust code
  • Build a complete, working JavaScript quiz app from scratch
