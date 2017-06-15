Larger Cover Researching UX: User Research By Publisher: SitePoint Final Release Date: June 2017 (est.) Pages: 200 How well do you really know your users? With properly conducted user research, you can discover what really makes your audience tick. This practical guide will show you, step-by-step, how to gain proper insight about your users so that you can base design decisions on solid evidence. You'll not only learn the different methodologies that you can employ in user research, but also gain insight into important set-up activities, such as recruiting users and equipping your lab, and acquire analysis skills so that you can make the most of the data you've gathered. And finally, you'll learn how to communicate findings and deploy evidence, to boost your design rationale and persuade skeptical colleagues. Design your research

Cost justify user research

Recruit and incentivise users

Discover how to run your research sessions

Analyze your results

Reporting on results and acting in your findings Title: Researching UX: User Research By: Emma Howell , James Lang Publisher: SitePoint Formats: Print Print: Pages: 200 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-0-9953826-3-3 | ISBN 10: 0-9953826-3-8 Emma Howell Emma Howell is a User Experience Consultant at cxpartners. She has been a research specialist for 9 years, beginning her career in academia before moving into UX. Emma loves helping to design products and services that are intuitive and enjoyable to use James Lang James Lang is Research Director at cxpartners. He has 20 years' experience of design research, both qualitative and quantitative. James has worked with many of the world's top brands including eBay, Marriott, Unilever, Tesco and Spotify. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Pre-Order Print: $34.95 June 2017 (est.)