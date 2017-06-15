How well do you really know your users? With properly conducted user research, you can discover what really makes your audience tick. This practical guide will show you, step-by-step, how to gain proper insight about your users so that you can base design decisions on solid evidence. You'll not only learn the different methodologies that you can employ in user research, but also gain insight into important set-up activities, such as recruiting users and equipping your lab, and acquire analysis skills so that you can make the most of the data you've gathered. And finally, you'll learn how to communicate findings and deploy evidence, to boost your design rationale and persuade skeptical colleagues.
Design your research
Cost justify user research
Recruit and incentivise users
Discover how to run your research sessions
Analyze your results
Reporting on results and acting in your findings
Title:
Researching UX: User Research
By:
Emma Howell, James Lang
SitePoint
SitePoint
Print
Print
Print:
June 2017 (est.)
Pages:
200 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-0-9953826-3-3
0-9953826-3-8
0-9953826-3-8
Emma Howell
Emma Howell is a User Experience Consultant at cxpartners. She has been a research specialist for 9 years, beginning her career in academia before moving into UX. Emma loves helping to design products and services that are intuitive and enjoyable to use
James Lang
James Lang is Research Director at cxpartners. He has 20 years' experience of design research, both qualitative and quantitative. James has worked with many of the world's top brands including eBay, Marriott, Unilever, Tesco and Spotify.