The UI Patterns Workbook
Publisher: SitePoint
Pages: 200
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
This book is a concise guide to tested, proven design patterns for solving common recurring user interface problems, so that you don't have to reinvent the wheel and can instead focus on spending time on the truly unique parts of your designs. It will teach you how to find a pattern you can apply to a given UI problem. You'll learn how to deconstruct patterns in order to understand them in depth, discover how to use an internal pattern library, and how to spot anti-patterns. You'll also see how patterns can be mixed and matched to create easy-to-use interfaces.
- Find the right pattern for your problem
- Deconstruct patterns, and learn the best practices that inform them
- Spot common anti-patterns