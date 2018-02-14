Front-end Development with ASP.NET Core, Angular, and Bootstrap
Publisher: Wrox
Release Date: February 2018
Pages: 288
Develop ASP.NET Core solutions faster with the ideal combination of front-end frameworks
In an effort to keep pace with the growing demand among developers for small, focused frameworks with modular capabilities, Microsoft has upgraded ASP.NET to be leaner, easier to use, and less anchored to the Windows OS and IDE. This allows you to leverage third-party frameworks and libraries that provide functionalities not native to ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio. Written by a professional developer for professional developers, this book combines advanced ASP.NET MVP guidance with the latest best practices in front-end development to give you the practical know-how you need to seamlessly integrate ASP.NET Core with Angular, Bootstrap, and similar frameworks.
Front-End Development with ASP.NET Core, Angular, and Booststrap:
- Gets you up and running with all of the new and improved ASP.NET Core features
- Shows you how to develop the versatile, flexible, and highly responsive designs that clients demand and users expect
- Describes the most up-to-date best practices for front-end development using ASP.NET Core
- Details how best to utilize third-party libraries with non-native functionalities
- Explains how to combine ASP.NET Core with different tools, frameworks, and libraries
- Explores the use of Bower dependencies and Gulp build systems with ASP.NET Core
