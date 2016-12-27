Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Digital Marketing For Dummies
By Ryan Deiss, Russ Henneberry
Publisher: Wiley / For Dummies
Final Release Date: December 2016
Pages: 360
  • Leverage Google® and Facebook® to grow your brand
  • Automate your lead generation, sales and follow-up activities
  • Access downloadable tools that put ideas into action

Marketing has gone digital. Have you?

Businesses used to rely on Yellow Pages, newspaper, and radio ads to drive new leads and customers through their doors. Those days are long gone. Companies today must navigate constantly-changing digital search and social channels such as Google, Facebook, YouTube, and even email and mobile to both acquire and communicate with customers. How can you keep up? Written for marketers and business owners, this book is sure to give you the competitive advantage you need.

Inside…

  • Generate free, organic traffic
  • Acquire new leads and customers
  • Craft landing pages that convert
  • Build and monetize your email list
  • Get "social" with your customers
  • Buy online ads like a pro
  • Master search marketing
  • Track and measure key metrics
Product Details
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $29.99
Formats:  ePub, Mobi, PDF
 