Digital Marketing For Dummies

Automate your lead generation, sales and follow-up activities
Access downloadable tools that put ideas into action
Marketing has gone digital. Have you?
Businesses used to rely on Yellow Pages, newspaper, and radio ads to drive new leads and customers through their doors. Those days are long gone. Companies today must navigate constantly-changing digital search and social channels such as Google, Facebook, YouTube, and even email and mobile to both acquire and communicate with customers. How can you keep up? Written for marketers and business owners, this book is sure to give you the competitive advantage you need.