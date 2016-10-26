Covers 100% of exam objectives, including server hardware, installation and configuration, maintenance, storage technologies, networking, security, disaster recovery, troubleshooting, and much more....

Includes interactive online learning environment and study tools with:

+ 2 customer practice exams

+ Over 100 electronic flashcards

+ Searchable key term glossary

Your complete guide to preparing for the CompTIA Cloud+ Exam CV0-001

The CompTIA Cloud+ Study Guide is your complete resource for Exam CV0-001. Covering 100% of all exam objectives, this CompTIA approved guide provides everything you need to prove your skills in cloud infrastructure deployment, implementation, management, and security. Hands-on exercises allow you to immediately practice what you learn while clear explanations from a cloud computing expert are backed by real-world examples to unravel complex concepts. The Sybex interactive online learning environment gives you access to electronic flashcards, practice exams, and a searchable glossary so you can fully prepare for exam day.

Coverage of 100% of all exam objectives in this Study Guide means you'll be ready for:

Cloud concepts, terminology, and characteristics

Implementation, management, and performance monitoring

Cloud delivery and service models

Installation and configuration

Virtual machines and devices

Cloud solution testing and deployment

Managing hardware and cloud infrastructure

Security, backup and recovery, offsite storage, and more

Interactive learning environment

Take your exam prep to the next level with Sybex's superior interactive online study tools. To access our learning environment, simply visit http://www.wiley.com/go/ sybextestprep, type in your unique PIN, and instantly gain access to:

Interactive test bank with 2 practice exams. Practice exams help you identify areas where further review is needed. Get more than 90% of the answers correct, and you're ready to take the certification exam. 100 questions total!

More than 100 electronic flashcards to reinforce learning and last-minute prep before the exam

Comprehensive glossary in PDF format gives you instant access to the key terms so you are fully prepared

ABOUT THE CLOUD+ PROGRAM

CompTIA's certifications are globally recognized for their quality and rigorous standards. The Cloud+ certification shows that you have demonstrated a high level of skill and expertise in the implementation and ongoing support of Cloud-based services. For more information, visit www.certification.comptia.org.