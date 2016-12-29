Your Hands-On, Practical Guide to System Center Configuration Manager

System Center Configuration Manager is one of Microsoft's flagship products. The newest version is fully updated with better Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 compatibility, improved tools for managing non-Microsoft and BYOD mobile devices in the cloud, and more. Mastering System Center Configuration Manager provides expert, step-by-step direction to guide you through a new installation or a migration from a previous version.

Written by a team of Microsoft insiders, it offers a hands-on approach to planning and installation, migration, deploying software and operating systems, security, monitoring and troubleshooting, automating, and customizing. Real-world scenarios show you how to use the tools in a variety of situations, enabling you to get right down to business.

Coverage includes:

Planning a configuration manager infrastructure

Planning and performing a migration

Implementing site servers and installing site system roles

Creating, configuring, and verifying client installation

Deploying applications

Managing the software update process

Preparing for and enacting operating system deployment

Installing SQL Server ® reporting services

reporting services Handling compliance settings and endpoint protection

Restoring, recovering, and troubleshooting Configuration Manager

Manage Security in the Cloud and on Virtual Machines

Automate Processes and Customize Configurations

Monitor Performance and Troubleshoot Problems

Streamline Bring-Your-Own Devices into Your Everyday Workflow

Create a Complete Disaster Recovery Plan