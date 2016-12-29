Your Hands-On, Practical Guide to System Center Configuration Manager
System Center Configuration Manager is one of Microsoft's flagship products. The newest version is fully updated with better Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 compatibility, improved tools for managing non-Microsoft and BYOD mobile devices in the cloud, and more. Mastering System Center Configuration Manager provides expert, step-by-step direction to guide you through a new installation or a migration from a previous version.
Written by a team of Microsoft insiders, it offers a hands-on approach to planning and installation, migration, deploying software and operating systems, security, monitoring and troubleshooting, automating, and customizing. Real-world scenarios show you how to use the tools in a variety of situations, enabling you to get right down to business.
Coverage includes:
- Planning a configuration manager infrastructure
- Planning and performing a migration
- Implementing site servers and installing site system roles
- Creating, configuring, and verifying client installation
- Deploying applications
- Managing the software update process
- Preparing for and enacting operating system deployment
- Installing SQL Server® reporting services
- Handling compliance settings and endpoint protection
- Restoring, recovering, and troubleshooting Configuration Manager
Manage Security in the Cloud and on Virtual Machines
Automate Processes and Customize Configurations
Monitor Performance and Troubleshoot Problems
Streamline Bring-Your-Own Devices into Your Everyday Workflow
Create a Complete Disaster Recovery Plan