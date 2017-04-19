Hacking the Hacker

MEET THE ROCK STARS OF CYBERSECURITY

Day after day, whitehats meet blackhats on the field of cyberspace, battling for control of the technology that powers our world. Ethical hackers—whitehats—are among the most brilliant and resourceful of technology experts, constantly developing new ways to stay one step ahead of those who would hijack our data and systems for personal gain.

In these pages, you're going to meet some of the unsung heroes who protect us all from the Dark Side. You'll discover why they chose this field, the areas in which they excel, and their most notable accomplishments. You'll also get a brief overview of the many different types of cyberattacks they battle.

If the world of ethical hacking intrigues you, here's where to start exploring. You'll hear from:

Bruce Schneier, America's leading cyber-security expert

Kevin Mitnick, master of social engineering

Dr. Dorothy E. Denning, specialist in intrusion detection

Mark Russinovich, Azure Cloud CTO

Dr. Charlie Miller, leader in thwarting car hacks

. . . and many more