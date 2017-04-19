Hacking the Hacker

Day after day, whitehats meet blackhats on the field of cyberspace, battling for control of the technology that powers our world. Ethical hackers—whitehats—are among the most brilliant and resourceful of technology experts, constantly developing new ways to stay one step ahead of those who would hijack our data and systems for personal gain.
In these pages, you're going to meet some of the unsung heroes who protect us all from the Dark Side. You'll discover why they chose this field, the areas in which they excel, and their most notable accomplishments. You'll also get a brief overview of the many different types of cyberattacks they battle.
If the world of ethical hacking intrigues you, here's where to start exploring. You'll hear from:
Bruce Schneier, America's leading cyber-security expert
Kevin Mitnick, master of social engineering
Dr. Dorothy E. Denning, specialist in intrusion detection
Roger A. Grimes, a 23-year computer security professional, has written or co-written 8 other books and over 300 magazine articles on Windows security (complete writing resume is available upon request). Roger currently works as a Principal Security Architect for Microsoft Corporation’s Information Security & Risk Management’s ACE Team, but has previously worked as a penetration tester and Ultimate Hacking instructor for Foundstone. Roger consults with the world’s largest and most attacked companies, as well as, provides his security expertise for Microsoft’s own computer environment and products. Roger is a frequently invited industry speaker and runs 8 honeypots tracking malware and hacker behavior. Roger has been the InfoWorld magazine security columnist for over 6 years, producing a weekly column and frequent news articles and product reviews.