CompTIA Security+ Review Guide, 4th Edition
Exam SY0-501
Publisher: Sybex
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 672
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Covers 100% of exam objectives, including threats, attacks, and vulnerabilities; technologies and tools; architecture and design; identity and access management; risk management; cryptography and PKI; and much more…
Includes interactive online learning environment and study tools with:
+ 2 custom practice exams
+ 300 electronic flashcards
+ Searchable key term glossary
Tight, targeted review to help you pass CompTIA Security+ Exam SY0-501
CompTIA Security+ Review Guide, Fourth Edition, provides a concise and focused review, giving you a secret weapon for passing certification Exam SY0-501. Divided into six parts corresponding to the six domains covered on the exam, it systematically examines all the vital information you need to know. Reinforce your study with the exclusive Sybex online interactive learning environment, and because this guide is fully approved and endorsed by CompTIA, you can be confident that the content reflects the latest version of the exam.
Review covers all 6 domain areas of the SY0-501 Exam:
- Threats, Attacks, and Vulnerabilities
- Technologies and Tools
- Architecture and Design
- Identity and Access Management
- Risk Management
- Cryptography and PKI
Interactive learning environment
Take your exam prep to the next level with Sybex's superior interactive online study tools. To access our learning environment, simply visit http://www.wiley.com/go/sybextestprep, type in your unique PIN and instantly gain access to:
- FREE access to Sybex's online interactive learning environment for one year.
- Test bank with 2 practice exams
- 300 electronic flashcards
- Comprehensive, searchable glossary in PDF format gives you instant access to the key terms so you are fully prepared
ABOUT THE COMPTIA SECURITY+ CERTIFICATION
The Security+ certification validates the knowledge and skills required to install and configure systems to secure applications, networks, and devices; perform threat analysis and respond with appropriate mitigation techniques; participate in risk mitigation activities; and operate with an awareness of applicable policies, laws, and regulations. CompTIA Security+ is also ISO/ANSI 17024 accredited. Visit https://certification.comptia.org/certifications/security for more information.