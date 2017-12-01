Adobe Photoshop CC For Dummies, 2nd Edition
Publisher: For Dummies
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 448
- Get a handle on the most common tools
- Add text and illustrations to create stunning designs
- Learn to improve focus and color in photos
Make friends with Photoshop CC — easily!
Pro photographers and graphic designers aren't the only ones who rely on Photoshop. Marketing or communications pros and hobbyist photographers who want to create top-quality images and presentations turn to Photoshop to get the job done. This guidebook helps anyone using Photoshop CC. Here you'll learn to use the tools, menus, options, and shortcuts; discover how to fix common photo flaws, improve color quality, edit out distracting background elements, and combine images; create contact sheets, presentations, and animations; and much more!
Inside…
- A guided tour of Photoshop
- Adding highlights to photos
- The tools you'll use most often
- Ways to enhance color
- How to clean up digital noise
- Tips for using layers
- Guidance on applying filters
- Creating a Photoshop workflow