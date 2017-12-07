C# 7.0 All-in-One For Dummies
Publisher: For Dummies
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 864
6 Books in one!
Sharpen your knowledge of C#
C# know-how is a must if you want to be a professional developer and especially if you plan to work on Microsoft products. No matter where your skills lie, this book offers a deep dive into C# for coders who need an overview of the nuances of this valuable programming language. Pop it open to get an intro into coding with C#, how to design secure apps and databases, and even pointers on building web apps with C#.
Inside…
- The Basics of C# Programming
- Object-Oriented C# Programming
- Designing for C#
- A Tour of Visual Studio®
- Windows Development with WPF
- Web Development with ASP.NET