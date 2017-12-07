Getting Your First Job For Dummies
Publisher: For Dummies
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 264
- Determine what kind of job you want and are suited for
- Write a compelling cover letter and résumé to land an interview
- Prepare for interviews and evaluate job offers
Find—and get—the job you want!
Your first job is a milestone in life. You're probably excited—and maybe a little nervous. Well, relax, because you've got this! Here's your guide to the process, from figuring out what type of job you want to negotiating a rewarding offer. You'll see how to identify and evaluate your strengths, craft the ideal résumé, cultivate and use your network, prepare for interviews, research companies, and determine if a job offer is just okay or really terrific. Since you're new to job seeking, this book will be your mentor!
Inside…
- Discover what you enjoy doing
- Explore career aptitude tests
- Investigate online search sites
- Customize your résumé
- Research different companies
- Use social media effectively
- Follow up after an interview
- Negotiate the best offer