Enterprise Agility For Dummies
Publisher: For Dummies
Release Date: February 2018
Pages: 384
- Use tools to identify your organization's culture
- Find a matching enterprise agile framework
- Start a successful organizational change
Transform your organization the smart way
An enterprise agile transformation can be a radical organizational change. Do it successfully with the guidance in this book! You'll learn how to identify and understand your organization's culture, match the best agile framework, and develop a positive change management strategy. Real-world case studies show you what to expect, and step-by-step instructions help you craft the solution that fits the unique needs of your enterprise. Enterprise agility helps your organization quickly adapt to market changes and seize new opportunities.
Inside …
- Adopt a Simple Lean-Agile mindset
- Explore different frameworks
- Scale Scrum for larger products
- Go Lean with Kanban
- Identify your culture
- Prepare your organization for change