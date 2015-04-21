Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Automate the Boring Stuff with Python Practical Programming for Total Beginners By Publisher: No Starch Press Final Release Date: April 2015 Pages: 504 If you've ever spent hours renaming files or updating hundreds of spreadsheet cells, you know how tedious tasks like these can be. But what if you could have your computer do them for you? In Automate the Boring Stuff with Python, you'll learn how to use Python to write programs that do in minutes what would take you hours to do by hand—no prior programming experience required. Once you've mastered the basics of programming, you'll create Python programs that effortlessly perform useful and impressive feats of automation to: Search for text in a file or across multiple files

Create, update, move, and rename files and folders

Search the Web and download online content

Update and format data in Excel spreadsheets of any size

Split, merge, watermark, and encrypt PDFs

Send reminder emails and text notifications

Fill out online forms Step-by-step instructions walk you through each program, and practice projects at the end of each chapter challenge you to improve those programs and use your newfound skills to automate similar tasks. Don't spend your time doing work a well-trained monkey could do. Even if you've never written a line of code, you can make your computer do the grunt work. Learn how in Automate the Boring Stuff with Python. Python Programming Basics Chapter 1 Python Basics Entering Expressions into the Interactive Shell The Integer, Floating-Point, and String Data Types String Concatenation and Replication Storing Values in Variables Your First Program Dissecting Your Program Summary Practice Questions Chapter 2 Flow Control Boolean Values Comparison Operators Boolean Operators Mixing Boolean and Comparison Operators Elements of Flow Control Program Execution Flow Control Statements Importing Modules Ending a Program Early with sys.exit() Summary Practice Questions Chapter 3 Functions def Statements with Parameters Return Values and return Statements The None Value Keyword Arguments and print() Local and Global Scope The global Statement Exception Handling A Short Program: Guess the Number Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 4 Lists The List Data Type Working with Lists Augmented Assignment Operators Methods Example Program: Magic 8 Ball with a List List-like Types: Strings and Tuples References Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 5 Dictionaries and Structuring Data The Dictionary Data Type Pretty Printing Using Data Structures to Model Real-World Things Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 6 Manipulating Strings Working with Strings Useful String Methods Project: Password Locker Project: Adding Bullets to Wiki Markup Summary Practice Questions Practice Project Automating Tasks Chapter 7 Pattern Matching with Regular Expressions Finding Patterns of Text Without Regular Expressions Finding Patterns of Text with Regular Expressions More Pattern Matching with Regular Expressions Greedy and Nongreedy Matching The findall() Method Character Classes Making Your Own Character Classes The Caret and Dollar Sign Characters The Wildcard Character Review of Regex Symbols Case-Insensitive Matching Substituting Strings with the sub() Method Managing Complex Regexes Combining re.IGNORECASE, re.DOTALL, and re.VERBOSE Project: Phone Number and Email Address Extractor Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 8 Reading and Writing Files Files and File Paths The os.path Module The File Reading/Writing Process Saving Variables with the shelve Module Saving Variables with the pprint.pformat() Function Project: Generating Random Quiz Files Project: Multiclipboard Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 9 Organizing Files The shutil Module Walking a Directory Tree Compressing Files with the zipfile Module Project: Renaming Files with American-Style Dates to European-Style Dates Project: Backing Up a Folder into a ZIP File Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 10 Debugging Raising Exceptions Getting the Traceback as a String Assertions Logging IDLE’s Debugger Summary Practice Questions Practice Project Chapter 11 Web Scraping Project: mapit.py with the webbrowser Module Downloading Files from the Web with the requests Module Saving Downloaded Files to the Hard Drive HTML Parsing HTML with the BeautifulSoup Module Project: “I’m Feeling Lucky” Google Search Project: Downloading All XKCD Comics Controlling the Browser with the selenium Module Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 12 Working with Excel Spreadsheets Excel Documents Installing the openpyxl Module Reading Excel Documents Project: Reading Data from a Spreadsheet Writing Excel Documents Project: Updating a Spreadsheet Setting the Font Style of Cells Font Objects Formulas Adjusting Rows and Columns Charts Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 13 Working with PDF and word Documents PDF Documents Project: Combining Select Pages from Many PDFs Word Documents Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 14 Working with CSV Files and JSON Data The CSV Module Project: Removing the Header from CSV Files JSON and APIs The JSON Module Project: Fetching Current Weather Data Summary Practice Questions Practice Project Chapter 15 Keeping Time, Scheduling Tasks, and Launching Programs The time Module Rounding Numbers Project: Super Stopwatch The datetime Module Review of Python’s Time Functions Multithreading Project: Multithreaded XKCD Downloader Launching Other Programs from Python Project: Simple Countdown Program Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 16 Sending Email and Text Messages SMTP Sending Email IMAP Retrieving and Deleting Emails with IMAP Project: Sending Member Dues Reminder Emails Sending Text Messages with Twilio Project: “Just Text Me” Module Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 17 Manipulating Images Computer Image Fundamentals Manipulating Images with Pillow Project: Adding a Logo Drawing on Images Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Chapter 18 Controlling the Keyboard and Mouse with GUI Automation Installing the pyautogui Module Staying on Track Controlling Mouse Movement Project: “Where Is the Mouse Right Now?” Controlling Mouse Interaction Working with the Screen Project: Extending the mouseNow Program Image Recognition Controlling the Keyboard Review of the PyAutoGUI Functions Project: Automatic Form Filler Summary Practice Questions Practice Projects Appendix Installing Third-Party Modules The pip Tool Installing Third-Party Modules Appendix Running Programs Shebang Line Running Python Programs on Windows Running Python Programs on OS X and Linux Running Python Programs with Assertions Disabled Appendix Answers to the Practice Questions Chapter 1 Chapter 2 Chapter 3 Chapter 4 Chapter 5 Chapter 6 Chapter 7 Chapter 8 Chapter 9 Chapter 10 Chapter 11 Chapter 12 Chapter 13 Chapter 14 Chapter 15 Chapter 16 Chapter 17 Chapter 18 Appendix Resources Title: Automate the Boring Stuff with Python By: Al Sweigart Publisher: No Starch Press Formats: Print

