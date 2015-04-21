If you've ever spent hours renaming files or updating hundreds of spreadsheet cells, you know how tedious tasks like these can be. But what if you could have your computer do them for you?
In Automate the Boring Stuff with Python, you'll learn how to use Python to write programs that do in minutes what would take you hours to do by hand—no prior programming experience required. Once you've mastered the basics of programming, you'll create Python programs that effortlessly perform useful and impressive feats of automation to:
Search for text in a file or across multiple files
Create, update, move, and rename files and folders
Search the Web and download online content
Update and format data in Excel spreadsheets of any size
Split, merge, watermark, and encrypt PDFs
Send reminder emails and text notifications
Fill out online forms
Step-by-step instructions walk you through each program, and practice projects at the end of each chapter challenge you to improve those programs and use your newfound skills to automate similar tasks.
Don't spend your time doing work a well-trained monkey could do. Even if you've never written a line of code, you can make your computer do the grunt work. Learn how in Automate the Boring Stuff with Python.
Python Programming Basics
Chapter 1 Python Basics
Entering Expressions into the Interactive Shell
The Integer, Floating-Point, and String Data Types
String Concatenation and Replication
Storing Values in Variables
Your First Program
Dissecting Your Program
Summary
Practice Questions
Chapter 2 Flow Control
Boolean Values
Comparison Operators
Boolean Operators
Mixing Boolean and Comparison Operators
Elements of Flow Control
Program Execution
Flow Control Statements
Importing Modules
Ending a Program Early with sys.exit()
Summary
Practice Questions
Chapter 3 Functions
def Statements with Parameters
Return Values and return Statements
The None Value
Keyword Arguments and print()
Local and Global Scope
The global Statement
Exception Handling
A Short Program: Guess the Number
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 4 Lists
The List Data Type
Working with Lists
Augmented Assignment Operators
Methods
Example Program: Magic 8 Ball with a List
List-like Types: Strings and Tuples
References
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 5 Dictionaries and Structuring Data
The Dictionary Data Type
Pretty Printing
Using Data Structures to Model Real-World Things
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 6 Manipulating Strings
Working with Strings
Useful String Methods
Project: Password Locker
Project: Adding Bullets to Wiki Markup
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Project
Automating Tasks
Chapter 7 Pattern Matching with Regular Expressions
Finding Patterns of Text Without Regular Expressions
Finding Patterns of Text with Regular Expressions
More Pattern Matching with Regular Expressions
Greedy and Nongreedy Matching
The findall() Method
Character Classes
Making Your Own Character Classes
The Caret and Dollar Sign Characters
The Wildcard Character
Review of Regex Symbols
Case-Insensitive Matching
Substituting Strings with the sub() Method
Managing Complex Regexes
Combining re.IGNORECASE, re.DOTALL, and re.VERBOSE
Project: Phone Number and Email Address Extractor
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 8 Reading and Writing Files
Files and File Paths
The os.path Module
The File Reading/Writing Process
Saving Variables with the shelve Module
Saving Variables with the pprint.pformat() Function
Project: Generating Random Quiz Files
Project: Multiclipboard
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 9 Organizing Files
The shutil Module
Walking a Directory Tree
Compressing Files with the zipfile Module
Project: Renaming Files with American-Style Dates to European-Style Dates
Project: Backing Up a Folder into a ZIP File
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 10 Debugging
Raising Exceptions
Getting the Traceback as a String
Assertions
Logging
IDLE’s Debugger
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Project
Chapter 11 Web Scraping
Project: mapit.py with the webbrowser Module
Downloading Files from the Web with the requests Module
Saving Downloaded Files to the Hard Drive
HTML
Parsing HTML with the BeautifulSoup Module
Project: “I’m Feeling Lucky” Google Search
Project: Downloading All XKCD Comics
Controlling the Browser with the selenium Module
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 12 Working with Excel Spreadsheets
Excel Documents
Installing the openpyxl Module
Reading Excel Documents
Project: Reading Data from a Spreadsheet
Writing Excel Documents
Project: Updating a Spreadsheet
Setting the Font Style of Cells
Font Objects
Formulas
Adjusting Rows and Columns
Charts
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 13 Working with PDF and word Documents
PDF Documents
Project: Combining Select Pages from Many PDFs
Word Documents
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 14 Working with CSV Files and JSON Data
The CSV Module
Project: Removing the Header from CSV Files
JSON and APIs
The JSON Module
Project: Fetching Current Weather Data
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Project
Chapter 15 Keeping Time, Scheduling Tasks, and Launching Programs
The time Module
Rounding Numbers
Project: Super Stopwatch
The datetime Module
Review of Python’s Time Functions
Multithreading
Project: Multithreaded XKCD Downloader
Launching Other Programs from Python
Project: Simple Countdown Program
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 16 Sending Email and Text Messages
SMTP
Sending Email
IMAP
Retrieving and Deleting Emails with IMAP
Project: Sending Member Dues Reminder Emails
Sending Text Messages with Twilio
Project: “Just Text Me” Module
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 17 Manipulating Images
Computer Image Fundamentals
Manipulating Images with Pillow
Project: Adding a Logo
Drawing on Images
Summary
Practice Questions
Practice Projects
Chapter 18 Controlling the Keyboard and Mouse with GUI Automation
Al Sweigart is a software developer and teaches programming to kids and adults. He has written several Python books for beginners, including Hacking Secret Ciphers with Python, Invent Your Own Computer Games with Python, and Making Games with Python & Pygame.
Organized Python basics in best possible way and kindled interest in me to start learning the language. The format of the book is impressive and the second part of the book concentrates on solving the practical day-to-day issues.
This book has little to offer for already advanced Python programmers but the examples provided in Part-II can serve as a reference.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
This is the first book to take your first look at Python!
By Mark
from Melbourne, Australia
About Me Developer
Pros
Accurate
Engaging
Relevant
Succinct
Cons
Best Uses
Intermediate
Novice
Student
Sweigart has applied good judgment in dividing the book in to two parts: programming basics and automating tasks. He wastes no times and engages the reader in hands-on action on the second page of the first part and uses simple examples to reinforce learning python and maintain the reader's enthusiasm.
Sweigart turned my enthusiasm in to excitement and amazement in part two by showing how easily a few lines of python code can be used to 'automates the boring stuff'. For example, about six lines of code to open and extract text from a PDF file and about 14 lines of code is all that it takes to create a spreadsheet with its own chart and save it.
If there is a downside, it is very minor and that is limited to the two pages in the introductory chapter which include a needless, yet brief, discussion on what is programming, etc. But those two pages are soon pushed to one side by about 450 pages of excellent python mentoring.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
First I do have a background in programming, but have long wanted to get acquainted with Python. I chose this book because it has an interesting combination of useful applications and guided, progressive learning. One of my desires was to be able to programmatically examine MS-Word documents (no I didn't WANT to learn VB). This book offers some fundamentals that are allowing me to develop a set of tools to that work.
The author has an engaging style that seems...well...like a knowledgeable friend.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
I don't have any previous python experience, but using this book I was able to automate my whole test setup very easily. The book has lots of tips and tricks. My favorite sections are pyautogui and debugging sections.
It has saved me tons of hours of test time already. One of the best purchases I made in my life.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
This a great book that covers basics first and then gives very useful examples in the second half of the book. It's rare that a book covers both the basics and then very intersting topics like how to send email and texts via Python. I recommend this for anyone with repetitive office tasks.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend
Best choice for those who want to start learning programming
By rfsfman
from Moscow, Russia
About Me Software Testing Engineer
Pros
Easy to understand
Well-written
Cons
Some Python's Language Ar
Best Uses
Novice
Student
I use it as introduction to Python as i have been programming on Perl, bash and C++. I use it to do step-by-step exercises to learn basic syntax of the language. It's great book to comprehend basis of Python and that's what i've been looking for years. The great book as introduction to language. Unfortunately, you can't use it as language reference. Anyway, i completely enjoy reading the book.
Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend