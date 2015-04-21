Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Practical Programming for Total Beginners
Larger Cover
Automate the Boring Stuff with Python
Practical Programming for Total Beginners
By Al Sweigart
Publisher: No Starch Press
Final Release Date: April 2015
Pages: 504

If you've ever spent hours renaming files or updating hundreds of spreadsheet cells, you know how tedious tasks like these can be. But what if you could have your computer do them for you?

In Automate the Boring Stuff with Python, you'll learn how to use Python to write programs that do in minutes what would take you hours to do by hand—no prior programming experience required. Once you've mastered the basics of programming, you'll create Python programs that effortlessly perform useful and impressive feats of automation to:

  • Search for text in a file or across multiple files
  • Create, update, move, and rename files and folders
  • Search the Web and download online content
  • Update and format data in Excel spreadsheets of any size
  • Split, merge, watermark, and encrypt PDFs
  • Send reminder emails and text notifications
  • Fill out online forms

Step-by-step instructions walk you through each program, and practice projects at the end of each chapter challenge you to improve those programs and use your newfound skills to automate similar tasks.

Don't spend your time doing work a well-trained monkey could do. Even if you've never written a line of code, you can make your computer do the grunt work. Learn how in Automate the Boring Stuff with Python.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews

REVIEW SNAPSHOT®

by PowerReviews
oreillyAutomate the Boring Stuff with Python
 
5.0

(based on 9 reviews)

Ratings Distribution

  • 5 Stars

     

    (9)

  • 4 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 3 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 2 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 1 Stars

     

    (0)

100%

of respondents would recommend this to a friend.

Pros

  • Easy to understand (7)
  • Well-written (7)
  • Helpful examples (6)
  • Concise (5)

Cons

No Cons

Best Uses

  • Student (8)
  • Novice (7)
  • Intermediate (5)
    • Reviewer Profile:
    • Developer (5)

Reviewed by 9 customers

Displaying reviews 1-9

Back to top

6/11/2016
 
5.0

Great book for starters

By Ajai Omtri

from New Jersey

About Me Developer, Sys Admin

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate
    • Novice
    • Student

    Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

    Organized Python basics in best possible way and kindled interest in me to start learning the language. The format of the book is impressive and the second part of the book concentrates on solving the practical day-to-day issues.

    This book has little to offer for already advanced Python programmers but the examples provided in Part-II can serve as a reference.

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    Was this review helpful? Yes / No

     - You may also flag this review

    1/27/2016
     
    5.0

    Good book for starting with Python

    By FigMig

    from Mexico

    About Me Developer

    Verified Buyer

    Pros

    • Concise
    • Easy to understand
    • Helpful examples

    Cons

      Best Uses

      • Novice
      • Student

      Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

      A good book to begin playing with Python.

      Easy to follow, has exercises at the end of each chapter to improve the knowledge or if you wish to go further.

      Contains the basics for handling files/web/pdfs/etc.; Var declarations, lists, etc.

      Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

       - You may also flag this review

      1/2/2016

      (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

       
      5.0

      This is the first book to take your first look at Python!

      By Mark

      from Melbourne, Australia

      About Me Developer

      Pros

      • Accurate
      • Engaging
      • Relevant
      • Succinct

      Cons

        Best Uses

        • Intermediate
        • Novice
        • Student

        Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

        Sweigart has applied good judgment in dividing the book in to two parts: programming basics and automating tasks. He wastes no times and engages the reader in hands-on action on the second page of the first part and uses simple examples to reinforce learning python and maintain the reader's enthusiasm.

        Sweigart turned my enthusiasm in to excitement and amazement in part two by showing how easily a few lines of python code can be used to 'automates the boring stuff'. For example, about six lines of code to open and extract text from a PDF file and about 14 lines of code is all that it takes to create a spreadsheet with its own chart and save it.

        If there is a downside, it is very minor and that is limited to the two pages in the introductory chapter which include a needless, yet brief, discussion on what is programming, etc. But those two pages are soon pushed to one side by about 450 pages of excellent python mentoring.

        Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

        (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

        Was this review helpful? Yes / No

         - You may also flag this review

        11/19/2015
         
        5.0

        Really Enjoyed this book

        By LEJ

        from Canada

        About Me Educator

        Verified Buyer

        Pros

        • Easy to understand
        • Helpful examples
        • Well-written

        Cons

          Best Uses

          • Novice
          • Student

          Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

          First I do have a background in programming, but have long wanted to get acquainted with Python. I chose this book because it has an interesting combination of useful applications and guided, progressive learning. One of my desires was to be able to programmatically examine MS-Word documents (no I didn't WANT to learn VB). This book offers some fundamentals that are allowing me to develop a set of tools to that work.

          The author has an engaging style that seems...well...like a knowledgeable friend.

          Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

          Was this review helpful? Yes / No

           - You may also flag this review

          11/9/2015

          (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

           
          5.0

          Lots of good ideas for automating boring stuff

          By Erturk

          from Sunnyvale, CA

          About Me Developer

          Verified Reviewer

          Pros

          • Concise
          • Easy to understand
          • Helpful examples
          • Well-written

          Cons

            Best Uses

            • Intermediate

            Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

            I don't have any previous python experience, but using this book I was able to automate my whole test setup very easily. The book has lots of tips and tricks. My favorite sections are pyautogui and debugging sections.

            It has saved me tons of hours of test time already. One of the best purchases I made in my life.

            Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

            (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

            Was this review helpful? Yes / No

             - You may also flag this review

            10/20/2015

            (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

             
            5.0

            Great starting point

            By E

            from Las Vegas, NV

            Verified Reviewer

            Pros

            • Concise
            • Easy to understand
            • Helpful examples
            • Well-written

            Cons

              Best Uses

              • Novice
              • Student

              Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

              gets you comfortable with the basics

              Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

              (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

              Was this review helpful? Yes / No

               - You may also flag this review

              8/3/2015

              (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

               
              5.0

              Great Introduction to Python for everyone

              By Joaquin

              from La Plata

              About Me Developer, Educator, Sys Admin

              Verified Buyer

              Pros

              • Accurate
              • Easy to understand
              • Helpful examples
              • Well-written

              Cons

                Best Uses

                • Intermediate
                • Student

                Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

                * You can skip the introduction if you already know python
                * Great tour for a bunch of important Python packages

                Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                (1 of 1 customers found this review helpful)

                Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                 - You may also flag this review

                6/11/2015

                (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

                 
                5.0

                Good Begginner book with interesting examples

                By Chrisfs

                from Berkeley

                Verified Buyer

                Pros

                • Concise
                • Helpful examples
                • Well-written

                Cons

                  Best Uses

                  • Intermediate
                  • Novice
                  • Student

                  Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

                  This a great book that covers basics first and then gives very useful examples in the second half of the book. It's rare that a book covers both the basics and then very intersting topics like how to send email and texts via Python. I recommend this for anyone with repetitive office tasks.

                  Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                  (2 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

                  Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                   - You may also flag this review

                  6/6/2015

                  (4 of 4 customers found this review helpful)

                   
                  5.0

                  Best choice for those who want to start learning programming

                  By rfsfman

                  from Moscow, Russia

                  About Me Software Testing Engineer

                  Verified Buyer

                  Pros

                  • Easy to understand
                  • Well-written

                  Cons

                  • Some Python's Language Ar

                  Best Uses

                  • Novice
                  • Student

                  Comments about oreilly Automate the Boring Stuff with Python:

                  I use it as introduction to Python as i have been programming on Perl, bash and C++. I use it to do step-by-step exercises to learn basic syntax of the language.
                  It's great book to comprehend basis of Python and that's what i've been looking for years.
                  The great book as introduction to language. Unfortunately, you can't use it as language reference.
                  Anyway, i completely enjoy reading the book.

                  Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

                  (4 of 4 customers found this review helpful)

                  Was this review helpful? Yes / No

                   - You may also flag this review

                  Displaying reviews 1-9

                  Back to top

                  		  
                  Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
                  Buying Options
                  Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
                  Ebook:  $23.95
                  Formats:  ePub, Mobi, PDF
                  Print & Ebook:  $32.95
                  Print:  $29.95
                  Safari Books Online - Read now >
                   