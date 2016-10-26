Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Wicked Cool Shell Scripts, 2nd Edition 101 Scripts for Linux, OS X, and UNIX Systems By Publisher: No Starch Press Final Release Date: October 2016 Pages: 392 Shell scripts are an efficient way to interact with your machine and manage your files and system operations. With just a few lines of code, your computer will do exactly what you want it to do. But you can also use shell scripts for many other essential (and not-so-essential) tasks. This second edition of Wicked Cool Shell Scripts offers a collection of useful, customizable, and fun shell scripts for solving common problems and personalizing your computing environment. Each chapter contains ready-to-use scripts and explanations of how they work, why you'd want to use them, and suggestions for changing and expanding them. You'll find a mix of classic favorites, like a disk backup utility that keeps your files safe when your system crashes, a password manager, a weather tracker, and several games, as well as 23 brand-new scripts, including: A ZIP code lookup tool that reports the city and state

A Bitcoin address information retriever

A suite of tools for working with cloud services like Dropbox and iCloud

Tools for renaming and applying commands to files in bulk

A ZIP code lookup tool that reports the city and state

A Bitcoin address information retriever

A suite of tools for working with cloud services like Dropbox and iCloud

Tools for renaming and applying commands to files in bulk

Image processing and editing tools Whether you want to save time managing your system or just find new ways to goof off, these scripts are wicked cool! Title: Wicked Cool Shell Scripts, 2nd Edition By: Dave Taylor, Brandon Perry Publisher: No Starch Press Formats: Print

Print: Ebook: Pages: 392 Print ISBN: 978-1-59327-602-7 | ISBN 10: 1-59327-602-8 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-59327-783-3 | ISBN 10: 1-59327-783-0 Dave Taylor Dave Taylor has been in the computer industry since 1980. He was a contributor to BSD 4.4 UNIX, and his software is included in all major UNIX distributions. He is an award-winning public speaker and has written thousands of magazine and newspaper articles. He is the author of 20 books, including Learning UNIX for Mac OS X (O'Reilly), Solaris for Dummies (Hungry Minds), and Teach Yourself UNIX in 24 Hours (SAMS). A popular columnist for Linux Journal magazine, he also maintains a customer tech support website at askdavetaylor.com. Brandon Perry Brandon Perry started writing C# applications with the advent of the open source .NET implementation called Mono. In his free time, he enjoys writing modules for the Metasploit framework, parsing binary files, and fuzzing things.