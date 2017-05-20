Larger Cover The Arduino Inventor's Guide By Publisher: No Starch Press Final Release Date: May 2017 (est.) Pages: 360 With Arduino, you can build any hardware project you can imagine. This open-source platform is designed to help total beginners explore electronics, and with its easy-to-learn programming language, you can collect data about the world around you to make something truly interactive. The Arduino Inventor's Guide opens with an electronics primer filled with essential background knowledge for your DIY journey. From there, you'll learn your way around SparkFun's RedBoard (a derivative of Arduino) through a classic entry point—blinking LEDs. Over the course of the book, 12 hands-on projects will teach you how to: Build a stop light with LEDs

Use LEDs to display sound readings

Design and build a desktop fan

Create a robot that draws with a motor and pens

Create a servo-controlled balance beam

Interface with Processing to make a digital Etch-a-Sketch

Report weather sensor data to data.sparkfun.com Each project focuses on a new set of skills, including breadboarding circuits; reading digital and analog inputs; reading magnetic, temperature, and other sensors; controlling servos and motors; and talking to your computer and the Web with an Arduino. At the end of every project, you'll also find tips on how to use it and how to mod it with additional hardware or code. What are you waiting for? Start making, and learn the skills you need to own your technology! Title: The Arduino Inventor's Guide By: Derek Runberg , Brian Huang Publisher: No Starch Press Formats: Print Print: Pages: 360 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-59327-652-2 | ISBN 10: 1-59327-652-4 Derek Runberg Derek Runberg works in the Department of Education at SparkFun Electronics, where he runs workshops about technology in classrooms and at conferences. Before joining SparkFun, Runberg was a middle school technology teacher who taught kids and educators about circuits, Arduino, and Processing. Runberg is the author of The SparkFun Guide to Processing. Brian Huang Brian Huang is the Education Engineer for SparkFun Electronics. Before SparkFun, Huang spent eight years as an electrical engineer, followed by a second career as a high school physics and robotics teacher. Now, Huang combines his knowledge of teaching and engineering to create professional development materials that help educators integrate electronics into the classroom.