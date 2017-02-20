Swift is Apple's popular iOS programming language designed to be beginner-friendly and accessible. Coding iPhone Apps for Kids teaches the fundamentals of programming with Swift and Xcode, the official — and free! — iOS development environment.

Coding iPhone Apps for Kids teaches programming basics in Xcode's interactive playground, which shows you the results of your code immediately. Then you'll put your new programming skills to use and make fully-functioning apps. You'll learn how to:

Create an app that reminds you to wish your friends a happy birthday

Write a function to automatically write customized party invitations!

Program a number guessing game with while loops

Make a side-scrolling skateboard action game with SpriteKit

Hone your programming skills with hands-on examples and gentle step-by-step instructions. Don't just dream up the apps and iOS games you want to see in the world--program them!

Covers Swift 3 and Xcode 8. Requires OSX10.10 or higher.