Swift is Apple's popular iOS programming language designed to be beginner-friendly and accessible. Coding iPhone Apps for Kids teaches the fundamentals of programming with Swift and Xcode, the official — and free! — iOS development environment.
Coding iPhone Apps for Kids teaches programming basics in Xcode's interactive playground, which shows you the results of your code immediately. Then you'll put your new programming skills to use and make fully-functioning apps. You'll learn how to:
Create an app that reminds you to wish your friends a happy birthday
Write a function to automatically write customized party invitations!
Program a number guessing game with while loops
Make a side-scrolling skateboard action game with SpriteKit
Hone your programming skills with hands-on examples and gentle step-by-step instructions. Don't just dream up the apps and iOS games you want to see in the world--program them!
Covers Swift 3 and Xcode 8. Requires OSX10.10 or higher.
Title:
Coding iPhone Apps for Kids
By:
Gloria Winquist , Matt McCarthy
Publisher:
No Starch Press
Formats:
Print
Print:
February 2017 (est.)
Pages:
320 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-1-59327-756-7
| ISBN 10:
1-59327-756-3
Gloria Winquist
Gloria Winquist became hooked on iOS development in 2011 and has been programming professionally ever since. She works as an iOS developer at Lumira.
Matt McCarthy
Matt McCarthy has been making apps since the launch of the iOS app store and has released over 20 apps as part of a two-person team, Tomato Interactive LLC. He works as a software engineer at Lumira.