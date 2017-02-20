Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Playful Introduction to Swift
Larger Cover
Coding iPhone Apps for Kids
A Playful Introduction to Swift
By Gloria Winquist , Matt McCarthy
Publisher: No Starch Press
Final Release Date: February 2017 (est.)
Pages: 320

Swift is Apple's popular iOS programming language designed to be beginner-friendly and accessible. Coding iPhone Apps for Kids teaches the fundamentals of programming with Swift and Xcode, the official — and free! — iOS development environment.

Coding iPhone Apps for Kids teaches programming basics in Xcode's interactive playground, which shows you the results of your code immediately. Then you'll put your new programming skills to use and make fully-functioning apps. You'll learn how to:

  • Create an app that reminds you to wish your friends a happy birthday
  • Write a function to automatically write customized party invitations!
  • Program a number guessing game with while loops
  • Make a side-scrolling skateboard action game with SpriteKit
Hone your programming skills with hands-on examples and gentle step-by-step instructions. Don't just dream up the apps and iOS games you want to see in the world--program them!

Covers Swift 3 and Xcode 8. Requires OSX10.10 or higher.

Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Pre-Order  Print:  $34.95
February 2017 (est.)
 