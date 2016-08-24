Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
The Definitive Guide for JavaScript Developers
Larger Cover
Understanding ECMAScript 6
The Definitive Guide for JavaScript Developers
By Nicholas C. Zakas
Publisher: No Starch Press
Final Release Date: August 2016
Pages: 352

ECMAScript 6 represents the biggest update to the core of JavaScript in the history of the language. In Understanding ECMAScript 6, expert developer Nicholas C. Zakas provides a complete guide to the object types, syntax, and other exciting changes that ECMAScript 6 brings to JavaScript. Every chapter is packed with example code that works in any JavaScript environment so you'll be able to see new features in action. You'll learn:

  • How ECMAScript 6 class syntax relates to more familiar JavaScript concepts
  • What makes iterators and generators useful
  • How arrow functions differ from regular functions
  • Ways to store data with sets, maps, and more
  • The power of inheritance
  • How to improve asynchronous programming with promises
  • How modules change the way you organize code
Whether you're a web developer or a Node.js developer, you'll find Understanding ECMAScript 6 indispensable on your journey from ECMAScript 5 to ECMAScript 6.
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $27.95
Formats:  ePub, Mobi, PDF
Print & Ebook:  $38.45
Print:  $34.95
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 