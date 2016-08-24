Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Understanding ECMAScript 6 The Definitive Guide for JavaScript Developers By Publisher: No Starch Press Final Release Date: August 2016 Pages: 352 ECMAScript 6 represents the biggest update to the core of JavaScript in the history of the language. In Understanding ECMAScript 6, expert developer Nicholas C. Zakas provides a complete guide to the object types, syntax, and other exciting changes that ECMAScript 6 brings to JavaScript. Every chapter is packed with example code that works in any JavaScript environment so you'll be able to see new features in action. You'll learn: How ECMAScript 6 class syntax relates to more familiar JavaScript concepts

What makes iterators and generators useful

How arrow functions differ from regular functions

Ways to store data with sets, maps, and more

The power of inheritance

How to improve asynchronous programming with promises

How modules change the way you organize code Whether you're a web developer or a Node.js developer, you'll find Understanding ECMAScript 6 indispensable on your journey from ECMAScript 5 to ECMAScript 6. Whether you're a web developer or a Node.js developer, you'll findindispensable on your journey from ECMAScript 5 to ECMAScript 6. Title: Understanding ECMAScript 6 By: Nicholas C. Zakas Publisher: No Starch Press Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 352 Print ISBN: 978-1-59327-757-4 | ISBN 10: 1-59327-757-1 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-59327-798-7 | ISBN 10: 1-59327-798-9 Nicholas C. Zakas Nicholas C. Zakas has been working on web applications since 2000, focusing on frontend development, and is known for writing and speaking about frontend best practices. He honed his experience during his five years at Yahoo!, where he was principal frontend engineer for the Yahoo! home page. He is the author of several books, including The Principles of Object-Oriented JavaScript (No Starch Press) and Professional JavaScript for Web Developers (Wrox). View Nicholas C. Zakas's full profile page. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $27.95 Formats: ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $38.45 Print: $34.95