ECMAScript 6 represents the biggest update to the core of JavaScript in the history of the language. In Understanding ECMAScript 6, expert developer Nicholas C. Zakas provides a complete guide to the object types, syntax, and other exciting changes that ECMAScript 6 brings to JavaScript. Every chapter is packed with example code that works in any JavaScript environment so you'll be able to see new features in action. You'll learn:
How ECMAScript 6 class syntax relates to more familiar JavaScript concepts
What makes iterators and generators useful
How arrow functions differ from regular functions
Ways to store data with sets, maps, and more
The power of inheritance
How to improve asynchronous programming with promises
How modules change the way you organize code
Whether you're a web developer or a Node.js developer, you'll find Understanding ECMAScript 6 indispensable on your journey from ECMAScript 5 to ECMAScript 6.
Nicholas C. Zakas has been working on web applications since 2000, focusing on frontend development, and is known for writing and speaking about frontend best practices. He honed his experience during his five years at Yahoo!, where he was principal frontend engineer for the Yahoo! home page. He is the author of several books, including The Principles of Object-Oriented JavaScript (No Starch Press) and Professional JavaScript for Web Developers (Wrox).