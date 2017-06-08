See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
A Hacker's Guide to Creating and Automating Security Tools
Gray Hat C#
A Hacker's Guide to Creating and Automating Security Tools
By Brandon Perry
Publisher: No Starch Press
Final Release Date: June 2017
Pages: 304

Learn to use C#'s powerful set of core libraries to automate tedious yet important tasks like fuzzing, performing vulnerability scans, and analyzing malware. With some help from Mono, you'll write your own practical security tools that will run on Windows, OS X, Linux, and even mobile devices.

After a crash course in C# and some of its advanced features, you'll learn how to:

  • Write fuzzers that use the HTTP and XML libraries to scan for SQL and XSS injections
  • Generate shellcode in Metasploit to create cross-platform and cross-architecture payloads
  • Automate Nessus, OpenVAS, and sqlmap to scan for vulnerabilities and exploit SQL injections
  • Write a .NET decompiler for OS X and Linux
  • Parse and read offline registry hives to dump system information
  • Automate the security tools Arachni and Metasploit using their MSGPACK RPCs
Streamline and simplify your workday by making the most of C#'s extensive repertoire of powerful tools and libraries with Gray Hat C#.
