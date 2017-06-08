Learn to use C#'s powerful set of core libraries to automate tedious yet important tasks like fuzzing, performing vulnerability scans, and analyzing malware. With some help from Mono, you'll write your own practical security tools that will run on Windows, OS X, Linux, and even mobile devices.
After a crash course in C# and some of its advanced features, you'll learn how to:
Write fuzzers that use the HTTP and XML libraries to scan for SQL and XSS injections
Generate shellcode in Metasploit to create cross-platform and cross-architecture payloads
Automate Nessus, OpenVAS, and sqlmap to scan for vulnerabilities and exploit SQL injections
Write a .NET decompiler for OS X and Linux
Parse and read offline registry hives to dump system information
Automate the security tools Arachni and Metasploit using their MSGPACK RPCs
Streamline and simplify your workday by making the most of C#'s extensive repertoire of powerful tools and libraries with Gray Hat C#.
Gray Hat C#
Brandon Perry
No Starch Press
Print
Ebook
June 2017
June 2017 (est.)
304
978-1-59327-759-8
1-59327-759-8
978-1-59327-831-1
1-59327-831-4
Brandon Perry
Brandon Perry has been writing C# applications since the advent of the open source .NET implementation Mono. In his free time, he enjoys writing modules for the Metasploit framework, parsing binary files, and fuzzing things. He is the co-author of Wicked Cool Shell Scripts, 2nd Edition (No Starch Press). He manages his software and other projects at https://volatileminds.net/.