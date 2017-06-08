Gray Hat C#

Learn to use C#'s powerful set of core libraries to automate tedious yet important tasks like fuzzing, performing vulnerability scans, and analyzing malware. With some help from Mono, you'll write your own practical security tools that will run on Windows, OS X, Linux, and even mobile devices.

After a crash course in C# and some of its advanced features, you'll learn how to:

Write fuzzers that use the HTTP and XML libraries to scan for SQL and XSS injections

Generate shellcode in Metasploit to create cross-platform and cross-architecture payloads

Automate Nessus, OpenVAS, and sqlmap to scan for vulnerabilities and exploit SQL injections

Write a .NET decompiler for OS X and Linux

Parse and read offline registry hives to dump system information

Automate the security tools Arachni and Metasploit using their MSGPACK RPCs

Streamline and simplify your workday by making the most of C#'s extensive repertoire of powerful tools and libraries with