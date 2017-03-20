Learn to use C#'s powerful set of core libraries to automate tedious yet important tasks like performing vulnerability scans, malware analysis, and incident response. With some help from Mono, you can write your own practical security tools that will run on Mac, Linux, and even mobile devices.
Following a crash course in C# and some of its advanced features, you'll learn how to:
Write fuzzers that use the HTTP and XML libraries to scan for SQL and XSS injection
Generate shellcode in Metasploit to create cross-platform and cross-architecture payloads
Automate Nessus, OpenVAS, and sqlmap to scan for vulnerabilities and exploit SQL injections
Write a .NET decompiler for Mac and Linux
Parse and read offline registry hives to dump system information
Automate the security tools Arachni and Metasploit using their MSGPACK RPCs
Streamline and simplify your work day with Gray Hat C# and C#'s extensive repertoire of powerful tools and libraries.
Title:
Gray Hat C#
By:
Brandon Perry
Publisher:
No Starch Press
Formats:
Print
Print:
March 2017 (est.)
Pages:
272 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-1-59327-759-8
| ISBN 10:
1-59327-759-8
Brandon Perry
Brandon Perry is the co-author of Wicked Cool Shell Scripts, 2nd Edition (No Starch Press). He started writing C# applications with the advent of the open source .NET implementation called Mono. In his free time, he enjoys writing modules for the Metasploit framework, parsing binary files, and fuzzing things.