Facebook is the world's largest internet community. It's used by millions of people like you to connect with family and friends, share photos, and stay in touch. But if you're new to Facebook, getting started can be a little tricky.
Based on award-winning computer classes for seniors, the 12 lessons in Facebook for Seniors will show you how to do things like:
Sign up for Facebook and connect with family members and old friends
Instantly share photos and messages
Keep up-to-date with friends and loved ones
Chat about cars, gardening, travel, or anything else that interests you
Play games, and RSVP to parties and other events
Keep your account safe and secure
Step-by-step instructions and full-color images make it easy to follow along. Activities throughout help you practice what you've learned, and if you get stuck, just flip to the solutions at the back of the book!
Why let the kids have all the fun? Join the party.
Title:
Facebook for Seniors
By:
Carrie Ewin, Chris Ewin, Cheryl Ewin
Publisher:
No Starch Press
Formats:
Print
Ebook
Safari Books Online
Print:
November 2016
Ebook:
December 2016
Pages:
332
Print ISBN:
978-1-59327-791-8
| ISBN 10:
1-59327-791-1
Ebook ISBN:
978-1-59327-809-0
| ISBN 10:
1-59327-809-8
Carrie Ewin
Carrie Ewin is an award-winning trainer and curriculum developer, recognized through corporate and government sponsorship for her innovative Seniors IT program. She also holds qualifications in Education and Psychology with a specialized focus on learning.
Chris Ewin
Chris Ewin is an award-winning senior’s computer trainer. He runs a successful IT business and is currently a PhD candidate in computer science.
Cheryl Ewin
Cheryl Ewin is an experienced IT trainer with degrees and an extensive background in Education, Professional Development, and Information Technology.