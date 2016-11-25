Facebook is the world's largest internet community. It's used by millions of people like you to connect with family and friends, share photos, and stay in touch. But if you're new to Facebook, getting started can be a little tricky.

Based on award-winning computer classes for seniors, the 12 lessons in Facebook for Seniors will show you how to do things like:

Sign up for Facebook and connect with family members and old friends

Instantly share photos and messages

Keep up-to-date with friends and loved ones

Chat about cars, gardening, travel, or anything else that interests you

Play games, and RSVP to parties and other events

Keep your account safe and secure

Step-by-step instructions and full-color images make it easy to follow along. Activities throughout help you practice what you've learned, and if you get stuck, just flip to the solutions at the back of the book!

Why let the kids have all the fun? Join the party.