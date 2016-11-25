Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Connect with Friends and Family in 12 Easy Lessons
Larger Cover
Facebook for Seniors
Connect with Friends and Family in 12 Easy Lessons
By Carrie Ewin, Chris Ewin, Cheryl Ewin
Publisher: No Starch Press
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 332

Facebook is the world's largest internet community. It's used by millions of people like you to connect with family and friends, share photos, and stay in touch. But if you're new to Facebook, getting started can be a little tricky.

Based on award-winning computer classes for seniors, the 12 lessons in Facebook for Seniors will show you how to do things like:

  • Sign up for Facebook and connect with family members and old friends
  • Instantly share photos and messages
  • Keep up-to-date with friends and loved ones
  • Chat about cars, gardening, travel, or anything else that interests you
  • Play games, and RSVP to parties and other events
  • Keep your account safe and secure
Step-by-step instructions and full-color images make it easy to follow along. Activities throughout help you practice what you've learned, and if you get stuck, just flip to the solutions at the back of the book!

Why let the kids have all the fun? Join the party.

Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $19.95
Formats:  ePub, Mobi, PDF
Print & Ebook:  $27.45
Print:  $24.95
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 