Computers for Seniors is a step-by-step guide that will take you all the way from pressing the "On" button on your new computer to being a confident user who can send email to family and friends, shop online safely, read the latest news, watch funny YouTube videos, share cute pictures of your grandkids, check the weather forecast, and much more.
You'll learn to:
Plug in, set up, and turn on your computer
Print and share photos of your grandkids, vacations, pets, friends, and special life events
Install helpful tools like a calendar, money manager, and weather tracker
Search the internet for news, recipes, gardening tips, sports updates, and anything else that interests you
Watch entertaining YouTube videos or educational lectures and make video calls to anywhere in the world
Find and listen to new music (or your favorite classics) and read electronic books
Email your friends and family
Stay safe online and keep your private information secure
Computers for Seniors will show you how to get what you really want from your PC, with the help of full-color illustrations, friendly instructions, and a touch of humor. Each lesson has small exercises to test your skills and help you practice, to make sure you feel comfortable with what you've learned before you move on.
It's never too late to have fun and get more out of your PC - Computers for Seniors will ease you into the computer generation by guiding you every step of the way.
Title:
Computers for Seniors
By:
Carrie Ewin, Cheryl Ewin, Chris Ewin
Publisher:
No Starch Press
Formats:
Print
Print:
May 2017 (est.)
Pages:
332 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-1-59327-792-5
| ISBN 10:
1-59327-792-X
Carrie Ewin
Carrie Ewin is an award-winning trainer and curriculum developer, recognized through corporate and government sponsorship for her innovative Seniors IT program. She also holds qualifications in Education and Psychology with a specialized focus on learning.
Cheryl Ewin
Cheryl Ewin is an experienced IT trainer with degrees and an extensive background in Education, Professional Development, and Information Technology.
Chris Ewin
Chris Ewin is an award-winning senior's computer trainer. He runs a successful IT business and is currently a PhD candidate in computer science.