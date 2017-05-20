Larger Cover Computers for Seniors Get Stuff Done in 13 Easy Lessons By Publisher: No Starch Press Final Release Date: May 2017 (est.) Pages: 332 Computers for Seniors is a step-by-step guide that will take you all the way from pressing the "On" button on your new computer to being a confident user who can send email to family and friends, shop online safely, read the latest news, watch funny YouTube videos, share cute pictures of your grandkids, check the weather forecast, and much more. You'll learn to: Plug in, set up, and turn on your computer

Print and share photos of your grandkids, vacations, pets, friends, and special life events

Install helpful tools like a calendar, money manager, and weather tracker

Search the internet for news, recipes, gardening tips, sports updates, and anything else that interests you

Watch entertaining YouTube videos or educational lectures and make video calls to anywhere in the world

Find and listen to new music (or your favorite classics) and read electronic books

Email your friends and family

Stay safe online and keep your private information secure Computers for Seniors will show you how to get what you really want from your PC, with the help of full-color illustrations, friendly instructions, and a touch of humor. Each lesson has small exercises to test your skills and help you practice, to make sure you feel comfortable with what you've learned before you move on. It's never too late to have fun and get more out of your PC - Computers for Seniors will ease you into the computer generation by guiding you every step of the way. Title: Computers for Seniors By: Carrie Ewin , Cheryl Ewin , Chris Ewin Publisher: No Starch Press Formats: Print Print: Pages: 332 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-59327-792-5 | ISBN 10: 1-59327-792-X Carrie Ewin Carrie Ewin is an award-winning trainer and curriculum developer, recognized through corporate and government sponsorship for her innovative Seniors IT program. She also holds qualifications in Education and Psychology with a specialized focus on learning. Cheryl Ewin Cheryl Ewin is an experienced IT trainer with degrees and an extensive background in Education, Professional Development, and Information Technology. Chris Ewin Chris Ewin is an award-winning senior's computer trainer. He runs a successful IT business and is currently a PhD candidate in computer science.

