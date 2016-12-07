Invent Your Own Computer Games with Python will teach you how to make computer games using the popular Python programming language--even if you've never programmed before!

Begin by building classic games like Hangman, Guess the Number, and Tic-Tac-Toe, and then work your way up to more advanced games, like a text-based treasure hunting game and an animated collision-dodging game with sound effects. Along the way, you'll learn key programming and math concepts that will help you take your game programming to the next level.

Learn how to:

Combine loops, variables, and flow control statements into real working programs

Choose the right data structures for the job, such as lists, dictionaries, and tuples

Add graphics and animation to your games with the pygame module

Handle keyboard and mouse input

Program simple artificial intelligence so you can play against the computer

Use cryptography to convert text messages into secret code

Debug your programs and find common errors

As you work through each game, you'll build a solid foundation in Python and an understanding of computer science fundamentals.

What new game will you create with the power of Python?

The projects in this book are compatible with Python 3.