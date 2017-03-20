Hailed as "stimulus for the next generation of scientists" by Scientific Computing, each volume in the highly acclaimed Manga Guide series teaches complex math and science topics with the aid of authentic Japanese manga comics. The latest in the series, The Manga Guide to Microprocessors, tackles microprocessors (the brain inside all computers), binary, microprocessor architecture, digital operations, even basic, low-level programming.

But don't take the comic book format of these books for granted. While full of comics, like all books in the Manga Guide series The Manga Guide to Microprocessors is serious business. With the aid of a comic story starring Ayumi Katsuragi in her quest to understand her game-playing computer opponent, readers will learn the basics of computers and digital logic. College-level topics like how the CPU processes information and makes decisions; how to make sense of binary; what logic gates are and how they can be combined to make functioning machines; how circuits are used to perform arithmetic or to remember information; memory and interrupts; how data passes through the bus; the type and nature of digital operations; even a bit of assembly and and other programming languages.

The Manga Guide to Microprocessors assumes no prior knowledge of microprocessors, making it perfect for beginners, computer science students, or simply the computer-afficionado who wants a deeper understanding of the inner workings of microprocessors.