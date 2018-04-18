Serious Cryptography
A Practical Introduction to Modern Encryption
Publisher: No Starch Press
Release Date: April 2018
Pages: 312
You'll also learn:
• Key concepts in cryptography, such as computational security, attacker models, and forward secrecy • The strengths and limitations of the TLS protocol behind HTTPS secure websites • Quantum computation and post-quantum cryptography • About various vulnerabilities by examining numerous code examples and use cases • How to choose the best algorithm or protocol and ask vendors the right questions
Each chapter includes a discussion of common implementation mistakes using real-world examples and details what could go wrong and how to avoid these pitfalls.
Whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or a beginner looking to dive into the field, Serious Cryptography will provide a complete survey of modern encryption and its applications."