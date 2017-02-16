Search Inside and Read Larger Cover SAS Viya The Python Perspective By Kevin T. Smith, Xiangxiang Meng Publisher: SAS Institute Final Release Date: February 2017 Pages: 306 Learn how to access analytics from SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS) using Python and the SAS® Viya platform.SAS® Viya: The Python Perspective is an introduction to using the Python client on the SAS Viya platform. SAS Viya is a high-performance, fault-tolerant analytics architecture that can be deployed on both public and private cloud infrastructures. While SAS Viya can be used by various SAS applications, it also enables you to access analytic methods from SAS, Python, Lua, and Java, as well as through a REST interface using HTTP or HTTPS. This book focuses on the perspective of SAS Viya from Python. SAS Viya is made up of multiple components. The central piece of this ecosystem is SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS). CAS is the cloud-based server that all clients communicate with to run analytical methods. The Python client is used to drive the CAS component directly using objects and constructs that are familiar to Python programmers.Some knowledge of Python would be helpful before using this book; however, there is an appendix that covers the features of Python that are used in the CAS Python client. Knowledge of CAS is not required to use this book. However, you will need to have a CAS server set up and running to execute the examples in this book. With this book, you will learn how to:Install the required components for accessing CAS from PythonConnect to CAS, load data, and run simple analysesWork with CAS using APIs familiar to Python usersLearn about general CAS workflows and advanced features of the CAS Python client SAS® Viya: The Python Perspective covers topics that will be useful to beginners as well as experienced CAS users. It includes examples from creating connections to CAS all the way to simple statistics and machine learning, but it is also useful as a desktop reference. Title: SAS Viya By: Kevin T. Smith , Xiangxiang Meng Publisher: SAS Institute Formats: Ebook Ebook: Pages: 306 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-62960-766-5 | ISBN 10: 1-62960-766-5 Product Details Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $41.99 Formats: ePub, Mobi, PDF