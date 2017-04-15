Electricity for Young Makers

Learning to be a maker has never been more fun. Lavishly illustrated with cartoons and drawings, this book guides the reader through six hands-on projects using electricity. Discover the electrical potential lurking in a stack of pennies - enough to light up an LED or power a calculator! Launch a flying LED copter into the air. Make a speaker that plays music from an index card. Build working motors from a battery, a magnet, and some copper wire. Have fun while learning about and exploring the world of electricity. The projects in this book illuminate such concepts as electric circuits, electromagnetism, electroluminescence, the Lorentz force and more. You'll be amazed by the results you get with a handful of simple materials.