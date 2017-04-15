Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Fun and Easy Do-It-Yourself Projects
Electricity for Young Makers
By Marc de Vinck
Publisher: Maker Media, Inc
Final Release Date: April 2017 (est.)
Pages: 80

Learning to be a maker has never been more fun. Lavishly illustrated with cartoons and drawings, this book guides the reader through six hands-on projects using electricity. Discover the electrical potential lurking in a stack of pennies - enough to light up an LED or power a calculator! Launch a flying LED copter into the air. Make a speaker that plays music from an index card. Build working motors from a battery, a magnet, and some copper wire. Have fun while learning about and exploring the world of electricity. The projects in this book illuminate such concepts as electric circuits, electromagnetism, electroluminescence, the Lorentz force and more. You'll be amazed by the results you get with a handful of simple materials.

