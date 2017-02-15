Larger Cover Effective Testing with RSpec 3 Build Ruby Apps with Confidence By Publisher: Pragmatic Bookshelf Final Release Date: February 2017 (est.) Pages: 275 Build and maintain quality software with RSpec, the popular BDD-flavored Ruby testing framework. This definitive guide from RSpec's lead developer shows you how to use RSpec to drive more maintainable designs, specify and document expected behavior, and prevent regressions during refactoring. Build a project using RSpec to design, describe, and test the behavior of your code-whether you're new to testing tools or an experienced developer.



RSpec has been downloaded more than 40 million times. Find out how to use this influential Ruby testing framework to iteratively develop a project with the confidence that comes from well-tested code. Effective Testing With RSpec 3 guides you through developing a Ruby project with RSpec, and then explores the individual components in more detail.



First, learn the basics of installing and using RSpec. Then, build a real-world JSON API, using RSpec throughout the process to drive a BDD-style outside-in workflow. Apply an effective test strategy to write fast, robust tests that support evolutionary design through refactoring. The rest of the book provides the definitive guide to RSpec's components. Use RSpec::Core's metadata to slice and dice your spec suite in flexible ways. Dig into RSpec::Expectation's matchers, which can be composed in flexible ways to precisely specify expected outcomes and get good failure messages that help you quickly diagnose the problem. Write fast, isolated tests with RSpec::Mocks test doubles while pushing your code toward simpler interfaces.



The authors, with a combined 20 years of automated testing experience, share useful, actionable testing advice that will help you have a fun, productive testing experience.



What You Need:



To follow along with the book, you'll need Ruby 2.1+. The book will guide you through installing RSpec 3 and setting up a new project to use it. Title: Effective Testing with RSpec 3 By: Myron Marston , Ian Dees Publisher: Pragmatic Bookshelf Formats: Print Print: Pages: 275 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-68050-198-8 | ISBN 10: 1-68050-198-4 Myron Marston Myron Marston, a longtime Ruby programmer, has led the development of RSpec since 2012. He works as a senior software engineer at Moz in Seattle. Myron tweets as @myronmarston. Ian Dees By day, Ian Dees slings code, tests, and puns at a Portland-area test equipment manufacturer. By night, he converts espresso into programming books, including "Cucumber Recipes". Ian tweets as@undees.